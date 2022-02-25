By Wednesday night, Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport had recorded 4.83 inches of rain for the month.
That’s up from the normal 3.47 inches through that date.
For the year, the airport had recorded 8.45 inches, up from the normal 6.88 inches.
And more rain was falling Thursday afternoon.
But many of the roads in Daviess County that usually are underwater when that much rain falls are still open.
On Wednesday, there were only six county roads closed by high water — North Chestnut Grove Road, Iceland Road, Rockport Ferry Road, Sutherland Road, Sharp Road and West Fifth Street Road.
On Thursday, Hagan Lane South was added to the list.
“We may have some roads ready to come off the list soon,” County Engineer Mark Brasher said. “Our latest forecast is for the rivers to begin to drop a little bit, unless something dramatic happens. The Green River is going down.
“We were preparing to put up the gate to keep the Daviess County Gun Club near Maceo from flooding. But now, it looks like we won’t have to. We have to wait and see.”
The county can see flooding from the Ohio River when a lot of rain falls east of Owensboro.
Flooding from the Green comes when heavy rainfall hits southern Kentucky.
Panther Creek floods when there’s heavy rain over 374 square miles of Daviess, McLean, Ohio, Hancock and Breckinridge counties.
Bratcher said despite heavy rains in all of those areas this month, it doesn’t look like any more roads will have to be closed.
In March 2015, melting snow and an inch of rain closed 30 roads across the county.
And during heavy rains in 1997, Owensboro almost became an island.
Every major road leading into the city except U.S. 231 was closed on at least one day that spring, and only emergency repairs to a bridge kept that one open.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
