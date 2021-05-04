Seven Daviess County High School students have been accepted into the Murray State University Commonwealth Honors Academy, an educational enrichment opportunity for students heading into their senior years to stay on the school’s campus in the summer, and earning university credit.
The students, Allison Burgan, daughter of Richard and Amy Burgan; Allie Fears, daughter of Chris and Christine Fears; Jacob Jones, son of Toni and David Jones; Lexie Massey, daughter of Kim and Jeff Massey; Natalie Moss, daughter of Lana and Clayton Galloway; Maci Sanders, daughter of Kristi Sanders and Chad Sanders; and Hope Ramming, daughter of Stacey Potts and Waylon Ramming, will each enroll in an MSU elective course this summer while staying on campus. They also will be participating in a seminar focused on personal and social development.
Some topics they will be discussing, according to a press release sent by Daviess County Public Schools, include interpersonal communication, family and peer relationships, choosing a university, and civic responsibility.
This program, which is free for students to attend, will earn each student six hours of credit. They also have a chance to take six additional hours of tuition-free courses at MSU during their senior year of high school, and to receive a $2,000-per-year housing scholarship to attend MSU.
According to MSU, the program began in 2001 and more than 1,700 students have gone through the CHA since its inception.
DCHS guidance counselor Tomi Jo Leistner said Murray State has been offering this program for several years, but there have never been this many students accepted from DCHS before.
Leistner compared CHA to the Governor’s Scholars Program. It is a five-week, residential summer program that provides academic and leadership growth in a challenging, non-traditional experience that balances a strong liberal arts program with a full co-curricular and residential life environment.
And similar to the Governor’s Scholars Program, CHA offers enrichments that are beneficial for high school students.
Students meet in small groups to have general studies, Leistner said.
“They are furthering their learning personally, and also with other students across the state that have been accepted into the program,” she said, adding that programs such as this one have been good for broadening student horizons.
It’s also good for them to see a glimpse at what college life could be like, she said, adding that this academy is a recruitment tool for Murray that benefits students greatly who are interested in attending the school.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
