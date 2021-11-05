Citing an increase in vandalism and petty crimes, residents of Owensboro’s Seven Hills Neighborhood Alliance met Thursday evening to discuss how to address the incidents and how residents can go about starting a Neighborhood Watch program.
Neighborhood resident Don Bread said during the meeting at Trinity United Methodist Church that he is continuing to see juveniles walking around outside past the city’s 1 a.m. curfew.
“We are talking 12, 13 ,14 years old,” he said. “There is absolutely no reason for them to be out at 2 a.m.”
Kaye Taylor said she has seen juveniles destroying property and throwing items out in the street while driving through her neighborhood.
“They are also painting our fences, painting our signs, they have torn off the letters, they have broken lights,” she said. “It has cost a great deal of money.”
Officer Jeffrey Evans of the Owensboro Police Department said during the meeting that a juvenile must be caught in the act by police in order for their parents or guardians to be cited.
Melinda Schoenwald, Seven Hills Neighborhood Alliance chairperson, said she has previously lived in an area that utilized a Neighborhood Watch program that was supported by both local law enforcement and city government.
Schoenwald said the signs that can be posted once an official Neighborhood Watch is established can help to act as a deterrent to those who might be looking to commit some form of vandalism.
“I live in The Trails, and we have three little dead-end streets, and that is it,” she said. “I don’t know how many homes are in there, maybe 35 or so, but that is about the size you want (for a Neighborhood Watch).”
Larger subdivisions within the Seven Hills Neighborhood Alliance would want to break down into watches of a few streets, with a dedicated block Captain to head-up a specific section and report any issues to police.
Officers Joseph Jones and Loren Yonts gave a presentation during the meeting explaining how residents can establish a Neighborhood Watch and what their role in protecting their neighborhood is.
“When it comes to Neighborhood Watch, we all need to watch out for each other, and that means you are watching out for your neighbor, you are watching out down the street, even the ones you haven’t met yet, maybe they just moved in, you are watching out for everybody,” Jones said.
Yonts said a Neighborhood Watch is essentially a support system for local police and can allow them to do their job more effectively.
“The big that that we are going to emphasize here is communication amongst each other,” Yonts said. “We are going to be the ones that come and start asking the questions. We just need you guys to be able to say, ‘hey, this is not normal.’ ”
For more information about Owensboro’s Neighborhood Alliance Program, visit www.owensboro.org to see a complete list of alliances and upcoming meeting dates.
