In an effort to help boost enrollment, Seven Hills Preschool is hosting an open house on July 27.
During the event, families can stop by the school at 2401 McConnell Ave. any time between 4 and 6 p.m. to tour the facilities, ask questions, and learn more information about the Head Start program, which operates outside of the school.
Seven Hills Preschool has a unique relationship with the Owensboro Public Schools system, said school manager Susan Fenwick.
Audubon Area Head Start operates the programming and OPS provides the teachers for the school. Students within the OPS school system boundaries will only attend Seven Hills for Head Start, beginning this year.
Frederica Street is the dividing line for all other preschool students. Those who live on the west side of Frederica attend Seven Hills, and those on the east side attend Hager Preschool.
Fenwick said enrollment numbers are low this year for Head Start.
“We think COVID might have something to do with it, so we want to invite families to come see us, tour the school and ask any questions,” she said.
During the open house, parents can also enroll their children. Free food will also be provided, and attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or a blanket for a picnic-style dinner.
Head Start is an income-based free program for which students must qualify to be enrolled. Teachers and staff will be available at the open house to answer questions about whether or not families are eligible.
Head Start also offers breakfast, lunch and snacks each day, and it’s a full day preschool curriculum that lasts from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The teachers are certified and help prepare children for kindergarten.
“Kindergarten is more like first grade these days,” Fenwick said. “So when children have that preschool experience before they go to kindergarten, they have a foundation. They already have a lot of those skills that they need, like social skills, and basic literacy and math skills, so they are more ready.”
For more information about Seven Hills Preschool, the Head Start program or the upcoming open house, call the school at 270-240-3445.
Sherry Baber, OPS preschool coordinator, said Hager Preschool enrollment is looking good for next year.
Other than the traditional orientation the school hosts before each school year, it will not be holding any special open house, she said.
Currently, there are about 130 students registered for preschool, and the school’s goal would be about 150, she said, adding that the school continues to take enrollments.
At this time teachers are doing home visits and undergoing the screening processes that are necessary before the school year starts, Baber said.
“We have worked all summer to get things ready,” she said. “We are hitting the ground running, and we are ready to roll.”
For more information about Hager Preschool, or to enroll, call 270-686-1125.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
