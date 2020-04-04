Sew kind: Pleasant Ridge woman makes face masks for family, neighbors

While the Trump administration mulls over asking many Americans to wear non-medical masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Cecilia Kaelin was weeks ahead of the curve.
The Pleasant Ridge woman started sewing fabric masks for friends and family about two weeks ago. She also enlisted the help of her sisters Patricia Vowels and Rebecca Hester.
When Kaelin ran out of elastic, Doolin’s Grocery, about a mile from her home, posted a sign asking customers to consider donating supplies for the project, and Kaelin’s hairstylist put out the word, too.
“Start with your own community,” Kaelin said. “We’re all going to have to wear masks.”
She and her special-needs son wear them when they go out in public. She wants to make sure her neighbors and family are protected, too.
Kaelin made seven masks for neighbors Carl and Suzy Payne. She made some for another neighbor, whose wife has had two strokes.
“When I moved here, the whole area was so nice to come over and introduce themselves,” Kaelin said.
The neighborhood is very close. This is a small way to repay all the kindnesses.
In all, she’s made about 35 face masks. Three of them went to her ex-husband and his wife.
Kaelin puts the fabric masks in a box on her porch. When she feels everyone in the neighborhood has what they want, she plans to put some at Doolin’s.
“It’s those little things that can save you or someone else,” Kaelin said of the coronavirus. “It’s very much a time to dig in and stay put.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
