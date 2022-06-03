Beginning Monday, June 6, Elm Street from West First to West Second streets will be closed for the continuation of the Ravine Sewer Project.
Also closed is West First Street from Elm to Walnut streets and West Second Street from Elm to Walnut streets.
The closures are expected to last roughly four weeks, barring any inclement weather or other complication. Detour markers will be set up to accommodate drivers.
For more information, contact Kelsey Ray at 270-687-8560 or at kelsey.ray@owensboro.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.