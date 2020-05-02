Specialty Foods Group in Owensboro, which makes Kentucky Legend hams and other meat products, is suspending operations from Sunday until May 11.
The company said 22 workers at the meat processing plant in northwestern Owensboro have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began.
It said the temporary closure is designed to protect its team members and their families.
“We take our role in the U.S. food supply chain seriously,” Eric Sheiss, SFG president, said in a news release. “We also take seriously our responsibility to protect our team members during this health crisis.”
He said, “We’re being as proactive as we possibly can to best ensure the health and safety of our team. This temporary manufacturing suspension is part of the ongoing effort.”
The company said it has taken the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s recommendations seriously, implementing such changes as taking “significant measures to maximize physical distancing, adding physical barriers, providing cloth masks, enhancing daily cleaning and sanitization and team member screenings/temperature checks at the start of each work shift.”
It said that during the suspension of operations, SFG “will continue implementation of the CDC’s guidelines, including enhanced sanitization of the plant. Additionally, SFG will continue to work with the Green River District Health Department and consult with the Kentucky Department for Public Health.”
A news release said the company recognizes “the impact this temporary closure will have on the community, including important business partners and consumers. Thus, SFG intends to restart manufacturing operations as soon as possible, especially in light of the President’s recent Executive Order and the expected upcoming guidance by the Secretary of Agriculture.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
