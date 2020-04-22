Owensboro-based Specialty Foods Group donated more than 23,000 pounds of food last week to several social service and religious organizations in the area to help during the coronavirus pandemic.
The list included the Salvation Army, St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, Boulware Mission, the Help Office, the Daniel Pitino Shelter, God’s House of Hope, King’s Table Food Pantry, the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County and the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County.
“We recognize the stress this crisis has placed upon many families and organizations in our community, and likewise the need for us to pull together and help each other through this time,” Eric Sheiss, SFG’s president, said in a news release.
He said, “Product donations are just one piece of the puzzle of responding to this national emergency and we feel fortunate to be able to contribute to our local community in this way.”
Items included in the donation last week were hams, ham and turkey lunch meat, sausages and franks.
Those are some of the company’s most popular items, Sheiss said.
Brooklyn Maple, brand manager for Kentucky Legend, said, “In the previous weeks, we have donated 59,978 pounds of product to the Owensboro community. In total for the calendar year, we are at 83,562 pounds.”
Social service agencies have been hard pressed to keep up with all the need created by massive layoffs as non-essential businesses have been shuttered because of the pandemic.
Jerry Moore at the Daniel Pitino Shelter told SFG that the homeless shelter is seeing a spike in the number of people eating there daily.
“Our kitchen usually serves between 85 and 100 lunches per day,” he said. “But lately, I’d say we’re averaging about 150, so these food donations are a huge help.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.