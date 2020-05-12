Owensboro-based Specialty Foods Group will reopen its plant at 6 Dublin Lane on Wednesday — 10 days after it closed after 22 employees tested positive for coronavirus.
During the pause in operations, a news release said, the company has been busy adding more physical barriers, more time clocks and more touchless fixtures.
The plant has also seen deep cleaning and plant-wide sanitizing, it said.
SFG said 38 workers — 5.7% of the employees — have now tested positive for COVID-19.
They are being quarantined.
Other employees will be allowed to return as long as they are not exhibiting symptoms.
SFG is hardly alone in battling coronavirus in its operations.
Last week, Forbes reported that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had found that COVID-19 had been detected at 115 meat processing plants in 19 states.
More than 130,000 people were working in those plants and 4,913 — 3% — had tested positive for COVID-19 between April 20 and 27.
Clay Horton, public health director for the Green River District Health Department, said in a news release that SFG has “fully cooperated with our staff these past several weeks and, like the rest of us, have had to make major changes in order to operate in this new reality of the pandemic. We believe the steps and measures they have put in place will help protect their workforce and our community.”
Safety precautions include increased physical distancing, including staggered start and break times; a mandatory mask policy; and enhanced health screenings and a health questionnaire for those entering the plant.
Eric Sheiss, SFG president said the company “will continue to work closely with county officials and to adhere to CDC and OSHA guidance as we resume production.”
The company produces a variety of meat products under such brands as Kentucky Legend, Field, Fischer’s, Scot Pete, Kentuckiana Gold and Mickelberry’s.
In 2017, SFG said it was producing nearly 2 million pounds of meat — 400 different products — each week in the 50,000-square-foot plant.
That included up to 250,000 pounds of ham a day and 40,000 pounds of hot dogs.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.