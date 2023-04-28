On March 27, 2013, Sgt. Michael Christopher Cable, a Philpot native, was playing with children in Shinwar District, Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, when a 16-year-old boy stabbed him in the neck, killing him.
He was 26, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 327th Infantry, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell.
On a rainy Thursday, family, friends, veterans and local officials gathered to remember Cable 10 years and one month after his death.
Retired Major General D. Allen Youngman told the gathering that it wasn’t a surprise that Cable was attacked while playing with children.
He was helping win the “hearts and minds” of the people, Youngman said.
And that was dangerous to the Taliban, he said.
The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan were the first sustained wars that Americans fought with volunteers, Youngman said.
And the men and women who voluntarily fought those wars, he said, are “a new greatest generation.”
Cable, Youngman said, “died protecting our way of life.”
Mayor Tom Watson and Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen read proclamations declaring days in honor of Cable.
Robbie Holder and Andy Brasher sang a song — “Sgt. Cable” — for him.
Cable’s mother, Vickie Johnston, told stories about her son.
“Michael was special to me,” she said. “I was very proud of him.”
Mackenzie Bell played “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America” on the fiddle, and the audience sang along.
County Clerk Leslie McCarty, who helped organize the event, said it was a reminder to Cable’s family “that the community has not forgotten him.”
Cable was awarded a Bronze Star and Purple Heart posthumously for his actions.
In 2016, the county named a portion of Kentucky 142, from Kentucky 54 to U.S. 231, in his honor.
The Rev. Kurt Hoffman, executive pastor at Owensboro’s Christ Community Church, served as master of ceremonies for Thursday’s event.
On April 7, 2013, Cable was laid to rest beneath towering trees in Elmwood Cemetery, which holds the graves of soldiers dating back to the War of 1812.
More than 300 bikers had escorted him there.
Cable was the eighth Daviess Countian to die in Iraq or Afghanistan.
