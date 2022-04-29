I never had a dog during my growing up years, but I did manage to come up with a pet not many people would consider trying to match.

I had a turtle, and some of my family members and a couple of my friends thought I had slipped off the path off sanity.

I was somewhere around the age of 8 when my turtle showed up in my front yard, and I immediately decided I would have a pet like none other. And it would have a name like no other turtle in captivity.

My turtle would be named Oscar, and it would be exhibited on the top of his shell with the help of my sister’s fingernail polish.

But like most of the wild escapades of youth, Oscar was not long for this earth. He managed to escape from the backyard enclosure I made, and a neighbor suggested he might have made his way over to Tell City’s annual turtle soup feast, which was sponsored by a Catholic church.

Just as well, I suppose. I had run out of fishing worms to feed it.

Fast forward a bunch of years and another unique pet grabbed my attention. I touched on this in a past column, but the interest still exists.

A squirrel found its way to the deck outside my back door a few years back, and we became pretty good buddies. I realize a lot of people likely feed squirrels, but mine made sure I knew it was hungry by scratching on my back door.

But that little animal also died or found greener pastures. And that, in a way, was okay.

Now I spend some enjoyable time on my small front porch and enjoy the company of another squirrel I’ve named Shambo.

Shambo came to expect my treat of pecan halves and made a happy habit of showing up every afternoon for another helping.

It didn’t take long for the squirrel to realize I would not be trying to hurt him, and he became daring in his approach. Instead of waiting for me to toss the pecans out into the yard, he came up on the small porch where I sat and enjoyed the nuts from within a foot of my shoes.

I never tried feeding him from my hand for fear of possibly getting bitten. I had heard of that happening to a man feeding squirrels in a local park, and he ended up with rabies.

But, like the squirrel that daily visited my deck, Shambo has failed to show up for several days, and I’m afraid our relationship has come to an end. And I hate that.

Some cellphone research by my friend Bill VanWinkle indicates some squirrels can live to be 10 years old, and others can last only around two years.

I have no idea the age of Shambo or if something other than years took him out of my life. I do know my time on the front porch will be saddened without his presence.

I’m sure another squirrel will show up and somehow learn of my fondness for sharing pecans. And I’ll be anxious to develop another man-squirrel relationship, and sitting out will be a little more enjoyable.

It very well could be that my food budget would be better served if pecans were not on the shopping list. That’s pretty expensive feeding for an animal that can’t even say thanks.