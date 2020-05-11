The coronavirus pandemic is messing with the music at the Owensboro Convention Center.
First, they booked the Louisville-based Crashers for the fourth annual Shamrock Bash.
“The Crashers are a crowd favorite and always put on a great show,” Laura Alexander, the center’s general manager, said at the time.
Then, the coronavirus hit and the March 14 party was postponed until May 30.
But the pandemic still hasn’t gone away.
And now, the Shamrock Bash has become the “Thanksgiving Eve Party with The Crashers” at 6 p.m. on Nov. 25.
“The Crashers have been a St. Patrick’s Day favorite since 2017 and we want to continue that tradition when things return to normal in 2021,” Alexander said Tuesday.
She said, “For 2020 though, we — both the band and our internal team — thought it would be best to reschedule them for later in the year.”
Doors open at 6 on Nov. 25 and the band will take the stage at 8 p.m.
Concessions and full bar will be available.
Tickets are $10.
They can be purchased in advance or at the door.
Tables for 10 are $150 — including a reserved table and party favors.
Parking in the convention center’s parking lot is $5 — cash only.
The Crashers, formed in 2008, have been an Owensboro favorite for years because of their frequent performances at Friday After 5.
The six-piece band also played for all three previous Shamrock Bashes.
Tickets are available online at OwensboroTickets.com, at the convention center box office or by calling 270-297-9932.
Since there’s a bar, the crowd is limited to people 21 and older.
