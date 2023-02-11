The Owensboro Convention Center is bringing back its ShamRock Bash St. Patrick’s Day celebration on March 17 for the first time since 2019.
The center created the event in 2017 with the Louisville Crashers.
The Bash returned the next two years and was drawing more than 1,200 people each year.
The center was gearing up for the event on March 14.
And the day before, the coronavirus hit Owensboro cancelling all events.
The Bash was rescheduled for May, but the pandemic hung on.
But finally, after three years, it’s returning.
“We haven’t been able to host The Crashers for a St. Patrick’s Day event since 2019, and we are really looking forward to a fun evening,” ” said Jeff Esposito, the convention center’s general manager. “They put on such a great show and are always a crowd favorite.”
But they’re discounted to $9 through 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Reserved tables are available for four for $60 and for 10 for $150.
They’ll also be available at the door.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and The Crashers will take the stage at 8.
Concessions and full bar will be available with green beer and a Pancake Shot made with Jameson Irish Whiskey.
The event is open only to those 21 and older.
