St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner.
And the Owensboro Convention Center is gearing up for its fourth annual ShamRock Bash with the Louisville-based Crashers on March 14.
The band also played for all three previous Bashes.
“The Crashers are a crowd favorite and always put on a great show,” Laura Alexander, the center’s general manager, said recently. “This event has grown every year, so we are looking forward to another fun event.”
Jeanette Goins, the center’s marketing and public relations manager, said last year’s party drew 1,230 people.
General admission tickets are $10, she said.
And reserved tables for 10 are available for $150, which includes party favors.
They’re available online at OwensboroTickets.com, at the convention center box office or by calling 270-297-9932.
The 2010 census found that 13% of Daviess Countians claim Irish ancestry.
But everybody is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and The Crashers take the stage at 8 p.m.
Concessions and a full bar will be available.
And yes, there will be green beer.
Food will also be available.
A TV viewing area will be set up for those who want to watch the NCAA basketball tournament, Goins said.
The event is sponsored by Bud Light.
And since there’s beer, the crowd is limited to people 21 and older.
The Bash was started in 2017 as a way to bring more people downtown in March.
The Crashers, formed in 2008, have been an Owensboro favorite for years because of their frequent performances at Friday After 5.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
