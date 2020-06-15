The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center is calling all churches.
The blood bank wants to partner with the regional faith community to stop the center’s summer supply shortage, so officials at WKRBC will start a new campaign titled Share Your Power, which kicks off Monday, June 15. The new campaign runs through July.
Churches are asked to schedule a day in which they will send 25 donors/members to the center. Right now, the blood center is trying to reach every church in its service area.
“One of the easiest things a person can do to support their community is to give blood,” said Vicki Ellis, director of donor resources.
Panther Creek Baptist Church was the first to sponsor a day.
“So far, we have five churches that are onboard, and we’re looking for more,” Ellis said.
WKRBC officials are looking for 23 more churches.
Places of worship select a day for their members to give. Then, those donors call WKRBC and schedule a time.
The center’s officials hope churches can supply at least 25 donors each.
The blood bank needs 55 units of blood each day — between the centers in Owensboro and Hopkinsville — to avoid shortages.
If the center goes into a day with 25 faith-based donors scheduled, Ellis said, WKRBC officials are confident they can come up with the remaining 30 donors between the two centers.
Regardless of church size, Ellis and other WKRBC officials felt 25 donors per church was a do-able number. However, if smaller churches can’t manage that, they shouldn’t be concerned. They can schedule days with other churches and collectively provide 25 donors.
WKRBC is the sole supplier of blood and blood products to six regional hospitals and three air evacuation companies.
Several recent events have WKRBC in a shortage. First, COVID-19 shut down blood drives at regional high schools throughout the spring. Those drives always helped the center stay ahead of the slow summer donation period.
Then, the virus continued to take a toll on donations, Ellis said.
The bloodmobile still can’t be used, so the Share Your Power campaign is a way to compensate for that loss.
One blood donation can save three lives.
“That’s very powerful,” Ellis said.
Churches that want to participate should go to schedule@wkrbc.org or call 270-684-9296.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
