The Friday fish fry at Whitesville provides some good food and the opportunity to meet some nice people.
Such was the case last Friday when a nice lady dropped by the table where I was eating to tell me how much she enjoys some of the wording presented in this weekly offering.
But, there were some, she noted, that were more enjoyable than others.
And what were those?
Well, it seems the nice lady enjoys those columns whereby I centered on my life in the years of my childhood.
Not but about 3,000 problems with that. And I only have an answer for one.
While I don’t have all of the numbers, there’s the distinct possibility I’ve written more columns about that time in my life than any other. Coming up with something new will be more difficult than Russia’s unlikely willingness to stop killing.
But because the nice lady wants it, I’ll give it a try.
There was a time prior to losing my ability to drive that I used up a lot of my spare time driving back to the street on which I was born. Opening my driver’s side window and pulling in hundreds of memories, all I had to do was turn left off East Fourth Street and the fun began.
To my right was the corn field that separated Hamilton Avenue from what was then Daviess County High School. That field, perhaps not much more than a city block wide, ran from Fourth Street to where only Mr. Alvey’s home kept it from reaching the Ohio River.
Over to the left, about two houses from Fourth Street, was the Clements home. That’s where Hat — or Little Jay as we knew him — lived. He was a member of the corn field clubhouse that I was not allowed to be a member.
Three or so houses down the street was the home of my first girlfriend, Geraldine. Folks don’t think things like that can happen when you’re 8 or 9 years old, but it can.
Next there was another house, two doors down, where a little boy stood on the front porch and watched as some men carried the body of his dad and placed it in front of the living room window. I was just over 3 years old and had never seen the man and did not know him.
I spent most of that day hiding under a couch, not really knowing what was going on. And I didn’t get to go to the cemetery the next day, where he was buried in Potter’s Field in the cemetery on West Ninth.
Reaching the end of the street, I turned around to see that all of the things I had witnessed that were nowhere around. The corn field was long gone, as were the homes.
But, if I stIll had my SUV and could still drive, I would go back and put my memory back to good use again. While some memories fail in time, those many happening in the world of childhood will go on forever.
And there you have it, nice lady. I’m sure what I’ve written is not what you expected, but please remember that expectations are swamped by years of elderliness.
