Students across Daviess County Public Schools celebrated their love of reading Thursday with some special guests.
Daviess County Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen visited Sorgho Elementary School to read “I Love Strawberries!” by Shannon Anderson to a group of first graders.
The book is the newest from Feeding Minds Press, the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture’s publishing venture.
“The Farm Bureau reached out to my office and asked if we’d be willing to read to students, and I believe some of the county commissioners are doing it as well,” Castlen said.
Castlen said he enjoys student interaction.
“I think it’s important for them to have leaders in the community show an interest in them and their education,” he said. “When I was in college, I was allowed to interact with elected officials, and I still remember that to this day.”
Reading allows anyone to travel to a new place, Castlen said.
“It’s a way to be exposed to so much more than what we may be able to experience,” he said. “I know people who read just to escape where they are. It exposes us to things we otherwise wouldn’t have contemplated.”
Author Mylisa Larsen visited Burns Middle School on Thursday to host a writing workshop and talk with students about her latest book, “Playing Through the Turnaround.”
“It’s about a group of kids who are together in a jazz band, and they find out that their teacher is not coming and they decided that wasn’t OK with them,” Larsen said.
Larsen said she was going to be in the region this weekend for the Southern Kentucky Book Festival and decided to reach out to schools in the area about visiting.
During the workshop, Larsen had students participate in writing activities and talk about their story ideas.
“When I come up with a program, I think of what would be helpful to their writing, instead of just all about my book,” she said. “Some of them care about the book and some won’t, and that’s fine.”
Larsen has mostly published picture books. “Playing Through the Turnaround” is her first middle-age level novel.
She enjoys writing for a younger audience because they have so many “lovely” things about them.
“They’re still figuring things out; they can see what things are wrong in the world, and they’re mad about that, and I love that,” Larsen said. “They have great ideas, and we need to listen to them more often.”
