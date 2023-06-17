My daughter had taken my grandchildren — her daughter and son and my son’s little boy — to Holiday World earlier this season, and I’m sure they had a great time, but I’m not gonna lie when I say I was secretly delighted when my daughter told me the kids had said it wasn’t as much fun without Granma.

Actually, my delight wasn’t so much of a secret. I was wide open about saying how happy that made me, to hear that the kids enjoy being with me so much.

