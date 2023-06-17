My daughter had taken my grandchildren — her daughter and son and my son’s little boy — to Holiday World earlier this season, and I’m sure they had a great time, but I’m not gonna lie when I say I was secretly delighted when my daughter told me the kids had said it wasn’t as much fun without Granma.
Actually, my delight wasn’t so much of a secret. I was wide open about saying how happy that made me, to hear that the kids enjoy being with me so much.
It has always been my goal to be the “adventure Granma.” I didn’t have that kind of relationship with my grandparents. My older cousins have memories of sleepovers and travel and shared hobbies and interests, but by the time I came along, they were older and tired and maybe didn’t have the same level of energy.
But I was determined to be the kind of grandparent I would have wanted as a little girl, so I do my best to identify the things my grandkids are interested in and encourage and nurture those interests to the very best of my ability.
They each have their own distinct personalities, but one thing my grandkids have in common is a spirit of joie de vivre — which I can’t pronounce, but I know what it means: Enjoyment of life.
So to take this back to the Holiday World experience, this means why just wade into the wave pool and stand there like a rock when you can instead chase your grandkids around with your hands folded up like a shark fin, intoning the ominous “Da-duh. Da-duh. Duh-duh-duh-duh …” theme from “Jaws.”
Their shrieks of hilarity/terror caught the attention of lifeguards more than once, I’m sure, but no arms or legs were chopped off in the course of our game, so it’s all good.
My only concession to fuddy-duddiness was an insistence that Brody and Zeke had to wear life jackets. Brody was fairly amenable to this suggestion, Zeke a little less so, but there are a couple of reasons why I made them do it anyway.
The first is, neither boy has any sense of fear whatsoever — a trait I do my best to encourage, while also balancing with reasonable caution.
So the fact that they wanted to venture into the deep end of the pool, where the water is well over their heads, even when the massive waves are not rising up and crashing down, implied that it was just a matter of good sense to strap them into the buoyant jackets.
The second reason is — I can’t swim.
This doesn’t stop me from going into water that is deeper than it is wise to do, but if one of my precious grandboys were to get into trouble, there are only two chances that I would be able to rescue him: Slim and fat.
My daughter Beth worked for many summers as a certified lifeguard, and I am confident she would be able to save anyone who needed saving, but it’s a lot to ask anyone to keep an eye on three kids and a sink-prone Granma in the midst of a swarm of humanity bobbing around in a wave pool.
We had a great day, my daughter and grandkids and I, and on the ride home, we all agreed we would definitely go back again, soon and often, to enjoy another adventure and joie de vivre and Dippin’ Dots.
And the happiest shark that ever prowled a wave pool.
