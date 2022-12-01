“You’ll Never Walk Alone” has been recorded by everyone from Frank Sinatra, Louie Armstrong, Ray Charles, Judy Garland, Elvis, Pink Floyd and Conway Twitty to Josh Groban.
But it was sung for the first time on a Broadway stage in 1945 by Christine Johnson Smith, an Owensboro woman.
You can find an audio version of her singing it on YouTube.
Smith was an amazing woman with a full library of interesting stories in her mind.
Before her death in 2010 at 98, I interviewed her as often as I could.
And she always had more to talk about.
In 1999, Gov. Paul Patton presented her with one of his Governor’s Awards in the Arts.
“I was surprised,” she said. “I haven’t sung professionally since 1950. But I’m very honored.”
Smith said she wouldn’t be singing.
“I’m 87,” she said. “I can’t sing anymore. I would croak.”
She had headed for New York City in 1937 to study opera, something she had never even seen.
She sang on NBC and CBS radio, with the Columbia Symphony and in the chorus of a Broadway show; performed opera in San Francisco; and finally, found herself on the stage of the Met in 1943.
“I was associated with some of the most wonderful singers in those days,” Smith said.
Conductor Leonard Bernstein was a friend. So was composer Richard Rodgers.
Smith, a mezzo-contralto, appeared in the New Opera Company of New York’s production of “The Merry Wives of Windsor.” And finally, in 1943, she won a contract with the Metropolitan Opera, appearing in Wagner’s “Das Rheingold” and other productions.
Richard Rodgers was fascinated with her voice and wrote “You’ll Never Walk Alone” for Smith to sing in “Carousel,” the second musical he wrote with Oscar Hammerstein, in 1945.
He encouraged her to move to Broadway.
“The first time I sang ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone,’ I knew it was special,” Smith said. “The words are so simple and so sincere. World War II was just ending. And you could hear sobs in the audience when I sang that song. There was usually a long silence before the applause because people were so moved by it.”
Her role as Nettie Fowler won her a nomination for best supporting actress at the 1945 Tony awards.
Then, in 1949, at age 38, she married a high school friend, Dr. Robert Smith of Owensboro.
“He was my best friend since high school,” Smith said. “And it was always understood that we would marry someday.”
Soon, she discovered that she was pregnant.
And at the peak of her career, Smith left Broadway, came back to Owensboro and settled down to raise two daughters.
She also taught voice at her home.
In 1951, Smith’s students included a teen-age girl named Florence Henderson, who later would find Broadway and television (as Carol Brady of “The Brady Bunch”) success of her own.
Like I said, she was an amazing woman.
And I miss calling her up for more memories.
