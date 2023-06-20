Sheila “Stevie” Y. Sturgeon, 89, of Owensboro, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023. She was born on April 2, 1934, in London, England to the late Hector Mallandain and Julia Craig Mallandain. Shelia was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She loved reading and spending time with her grandkids. Sheila also enjoyed the KWC Panthers basketball team and going to games when she could attend.

Along with her parents, Shelia was preceded in death by her husband, Russell L. Sturgeon.

