Sheila “Stevie” Y. Sturgeon, 89, of Owensboro, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023. She was born on April 2, 1934, in London, England to the late Hector Mallandain and Julia Craig Mallandain. Shelia was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She loved reading and spending time with her grandkids. Sheila also enjoyed the KWC Panthers basketball team and going to games when she could attend.
Along with her parents, Shelia was preceded in death by her husband, Russell L. Sturgeon.
Sheila is survived by her children: Deborah (Gary) Daugherty, Julia (C. Byron) Spencer, and Lisa (Gary) Sisk; grandchildren: Holly, Zack (Wendy), Jamie (Michael), Melissa, Michelle (Brad), Stephen (Caitlin), Christopher, Molly (Tim), and Byron Russell; and eleven great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with Pastor Karla Fullwood presiding. Private inurnment will take place Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Trinity United Methodist Church, 2815 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Sheila Y. Sturgeon. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Mrs. Sturgeon and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.