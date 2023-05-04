AG COMMISH CANDIDATE mug

Jonathan Shell

Jonathan Shell is no stranger to farming or politics.

The 35-year-old Danville Republican is a fifth-generation farmer and a former state representative for District 71, which includes Garrard, Rockcastle and a portion of Madison counties.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.