Jonathan Shell is no stranger to farming or politics.
The 35-year-old Danville Republican is a fifth-generation farmer and a former state representative for District 71, which includes Garrard, Rockcastle and a portion of Madison counties.
Shell said those experiences have prepared him for his bid to be Kentucky’s next commissioner of agriculture.
“The ag department is really the voice for rural Kentucky, and that’s where I come from; it’s the connector between urban and rural,” Shell said. “…What I noticed, if I want to make a difference, and try to help make this world a better place, then using the talents that I have and the experience that I have, to the best of my abilities, is what I need to do. I know farming; I know agriculture; I know rural Kentucky; and I know politics in this state.”
Shell is running in the May 16 Republican primary against Richard Heath of Lancaster.
Current Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, who will reach his two-term limit at the end of this year, is campaigning for governor.
Shell’s public service began at age 17 when he joined the Garrard County Farm Bureau Board. He was elected a state representative at age 24, serving from 2013 to 2018.
Shell attributes former Ag Commissioner James Comer, who now serves as the U.S. House representative for Kentucky’s First District, as the reason he entered politics.
“Back in 2011 when he was running for ag commissioner, I met him, and he was just singing my song — everything that he was saying was exactly how I believed,” Shell said. “That was the moment I realized that good people, regular people, can run for political office and do a good job.”
Shell works on his family business, Shell Farms and Greenhouses, in Garrard County. They raise cattle, grow 1,200 acres of row crop, along with flowers and 20 acres of pumpkins.
If elected, Shell said he has three priorities that he will bring into office with him: creating secondary ag-related manufacturing to keep more grain and cattle products in the state, promoting on-the-farm retail businesses and being a voice against anti-agriculture policies.
“I have done everything that I can to learn and espouse the values and beliefs that I have to try to make this state a better place,” Shell said. “And I think that’s something the people can believe in.”
