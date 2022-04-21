Harry Pedigo, executive director of St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, encourages the community to give to shelters rather than to panhandlers.

Giving to shelters, according to Pedigo, who is also chairman for the Homeless Council, helps ensure resources available for individuals experiencing homelessness remain funded, while giving to panhandlers could potentially enable underlying issues, such as substance use.

One of the biggest underlying reasons Pedigo said he sees for panhandling is related to substance use.

“It’s substance abuse mostly that’s pushing that,” he said. “It’s sad, but that’s what we’re seeing.”

Giving to panhandlers, he said, not only enables potential substance use issues, but also takes away from other local resources, such as shelters that could use funding to ensure those needing help receive the right services.

“It’s not fair,” he said. “It takes away from other shelters, it takes away from people who are hungry, it makes them look bad, it makes their fellow brothers look bad, it makes the agency look bad. So we don’t condone it at all.”

Additionally, panhandling creates significant safety concerns for everyone involved, he said.

Individuals walking up to strangers in cars is not only dangerous, but also could cause traffic accidents.

“It creates a lot of safety concerns, especially for the person doing it,” he said. “I was coming down the street the other day, and the individual just stepped off the curb to approach a car and din’t even see me coming. But, thank God, I saw him, because if I had looked down for a second, I could have easily hit him.

“It just creates a bigger issue than what the eye sees.”

Pedigo said the need for panhandling is really not there, as resources in the community are rich and readily available to just about anyone who is in need of assistance, be it food, shelter, housing, cash and utility assistance or gas cards to assist with transportation needs to and from work.

“We have so many resources, there is no reason,” he said. “I don’t think it’s a lack of resources. I think it’s other reasons that are driving panhandling.”

Pedigo said St. Benedict’s does not condone panhandling while individuals are staying in the shelter.

He said the shelter also works to actively outreach to individuals who are experiencing homelessness, including those who are known to panhandle.

“If we get calls that someone’s sleeping out in the cold or sleeping under a truck, or that they’re panhandling, we try to make that approach,” he said.

For the most part, with persistence, approaching people to ensure they have access to resources has been successful.

Additionally, he said the Homeless Council has worked to try and lessen instances of panhandling locally, but efforts came to somewhat of a halt during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the ways he hopes to decrease instances of panhandling locally, he said, is to install signs at certain intersections around town that discourage people from giving to panhandlers, encouraging them instead to give to local shelters and other agencies that are dedicated to combatting homelessness and assisting those in need.

Pedigo also said an ordinance to prohibit panhandling could be beneficial, though it should be done in a way that does not criminalize homelessness or mental health issues.

However, according to Owensboro City Attorney Mark Pfiefer, such an ordinance might not be viable.

“The problem is that panhandling is considered speech under the First Amendment, so it’s entitled to First Amendment protection,” he said.

Many ordinances that have attempted to prohibit panhandling, he said, have been declared unconstitutional, including one passed in Lexington some years ago, though he has heard of one instance where it has been successful due to an overwhelming concern for safety and a proven increase in traffic incidents.

“They need to survive strict scrutiny from courts, which means they have to be very narrowly drafted to further a compelling state interest,” Pfiefer said. “They are very hard to pass.”

At this point, Pfeifer said it is unlikely that there would be enough data on traffic incidents related to panhandling in Owensboro to successfully pass such an ordinance.

“What it would allow you to prove is that speech could be limited due to compelling state interest of safety, but you need some evidence to support that,” he said. “If we prohibited panhandling at various intersections, there would need to be evidence that traffic accidents have increased.”

