St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter will provide meals and a warm place to stay for those experiencing homelessness on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day this year.
The holidays, according to Harry Pedigo, the shelter’s executive director, is a time when many individuals the shelter serves are displaced, and maybe even estranged from loved ones.
Pedigo said the shelter works each year to provide a sense of belonging and love for any individuals who may be in need of a place to go.
“We want to make sure that those who are displaced and homeless have a place they can go,” he said. “We’ve been out this week, talking with those that are on the streets and are panhandling and living in the encampments and different places, seeing if they have things that they need, offering showers, resources, letting them know there’s a place to come during Christmas to get out of the cold and get a good meal.”
Pedigo said the shelter will be open all day Friday and Saturday for any individuals who are displaced, and it will be serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.
He said gifts that have been donated by churches and other individuals in the community throughout the year will also be handed out.
The shelter typically serves about 80-90 individuals who are displaced each year for Christmas.
Many of the individuals served each year on Christmas, and year-round, he said, are dealing with a variety of circumstances that have left them without a place to sleep or a family to spend the holiday with, whether it be substance use, mental health issues or difficulty finding affordable housing.
“A lot of the individuals that we see are on fixed income, so if they can’t find a place that’s subsidized and income based, then they’re limited to where they can stay,” he said. “It’s a mix of different things that we see, but we do see an influx of folks around the holidays.”
Another reason people may need assistance, he said, may be because of exhausted relationships and estrangement from family or loved ones.
“That’s a sad thing, is that a lot of them are estranged from family,” Pedigo said. “We do have probably about a third of our clients … that will try to get home for the holidays or try to see families, but there’s a good two-thirds of them that probably don’t have anybody.
“Homelessness is an end result. It’s exhausted relationships or a lack or relationships. If people still have individuals in their life — family or friends — they’d probably have a couch to sleep on or resources. Normally when they come to us, it’s because they probably don’t have anybody.”
Providing these individuals with necessary resources during the holidays, Pedigo said, is a way to bring them hope and show them compassion and love.
“That sense of loneliness is gone because there’s a group of us,” he said. “That’s a good thing about our facility, is that we’re an open dorm, so there’s that sense of camaraderie, that sense of, ‘I’m not alone this year,’ and so it does help. It’s important for us that we’re sharing that Christian support by getting out here and letting them know, ‘Hey, there’s a place you can go. You don’t have to be alone for the holidays; you don’t have to be alone, period.’ ”
Additionally, Pedigo said the shelter would not be able to provide this support to those who need it without the help of the community and generous volunteers that donate their time and efforts to the cause.
He said it takes about 10-20 volunteers for each meal to help get the influx of clients taken care of during the holidays.
“If it wasn’t for our volunteers and contributors, we wouldn’t be able to provide the meals that we provide, we wouldn’t be able to have a lot of the services that we do have,” he said. “It takes a village, so without them — they’re really the most important piece of our programs.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
