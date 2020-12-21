Owensboro Radio is hosting its annual “Shelter Santa” fundraiser, but it looks different this year, having been expanded to include all local shelters, including children, adult and even animals, according to administrative assistant Kristen Martin.
“Shelter Santa” allows community members to take on the Christmas wish list of a local child in need. Martin said while the station does the fundraiser every year, it usually only covers two shelters at a time. This year, with the station’s other annual Christmas fundraiser being canceled, the event has expanded to collect general needs items for local adult shelters, as well as animal shelters.
“We do it every year here, but I don’t think we’ve done it on this big of a scale before because we have so many shelters,” Martin said.
She said there has already been a lot of community support for the fundraiser with all children’s wish lists being adopted so far, which includes more than 70 children. There is still a need for general needs items for adult shelters and animal shelters, however.
General needs items to donate to the fundraiser can be found online at OwensboroRadio.com/ShelterSanta
Many of these items include hygiene products, essential clothing and cold weather items, such as hats and gloves.
Bryson Morrow, development director for St. Joseph Peace Mission in Owensboro, said the non-profit has benefited from “Shelter Santa” in the past and it has been an asset in providing the 16 to 20 children in the shelter with Christmas gifts.
St. Joseph Peace Mission is a short and long-term residential establishment for children up to the age of 18, according to Morrow.
“A lot of the children that we see coming through our programs, they don’t get to indulge in the traditions that we do normally and Cromwell [Media] provides those gifts to our children to help set the positive energy around our campus and give the kids hope that somebody out there in the community does love them,” he said.
Owensboro Radio is a component of Cromwell Media, which operates 8 stations, including WBIO and WKCM.
Monetary or general needs donations for “Shelter Santa” can be dropped off or mailed to Owensboro Radio, at 1115 Tamarack Road, Suite 500, Owensboro, Ky, 42301.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
