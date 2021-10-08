Many local homeless shelters have been forced to utilize hotels throughout the pandemic, as they attempt to create a social-distanced situation for clients and work to quarantine those who test positive for COVID-19.
Harry Pedigo, executive director for St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, said the shelter spent between $15,000-$20,000 on hotel rooms throughout the pandemic to house 22 individuals.
That amount is significant, especially as the shelter continues to have to pull money from its reserve fund to help mitigate the cost for hotel rooms and payroll, as the facility was not able to utilize volunteers for a period of time as it worked to combat spread of the virus and limit in-person interactions as much as possible.
“It gets very costly,” he said. “You can imagine, at one point, I think we rented four or five rooms for a couple weeks, so it was about $5,000 for two weeks of quarantine for five rooms.”
A year’s worth of operations funding is typically kept in the reserve fund, according to Pedigo. He said St. Benedict’s operations are budgeted at around $440,0000, which will go towards operating the men’s shelter and the women’s and children’s shelter.
Pedigo said COVID-19 has had a large impact on the reserve fund, as the facility went through around $240,000 in 2020.
The shelter had to start placing individuals in hotel rooms to begin with, he said, due to the closure of the Women’s and Family Services Day Shelter, which has been used as a quarantine site at various times throughout the pandemic when there is an outbreak at the main shelter.
Once the delta variant hit the region, he said there was an outbreak of about 47 positive cases in the facility, seven of which were staff members, forcing the shelter to close the day shelter again to quarantine clients.
Pedigo said the day shelter shuts down once there are 20 individuals within the men’s shelter who test positive for COVID-19. Once capacity is full at the day shelter for quarantined clients, he said the shelter would then utilize hotel rooms.
During those time, he said while new clients are not allowed to enter the facility, St. Benedict’s still helped to find housing for women and families in need of it and other necessary resources.
During the first wave of outbreaks at the facility, he said the shelter housed about 12 individuals —eight women and four children — in hotel rooms.
Although the shelter has not been able to hold many fundraising events since the pandemic began, Pedigo said it was able to replenish some of the funds spent on hotel rooms through grant monies from organizations like the Marilyn and William Young Foundation and the Green River Community Foundation.
“We’re going to do whatever it takes for our clients,” Pedigo said. “If we have to try to recoup it later, we will, or if we have to pull it out of our reserve funds, we will. Whatever we need to do that’s best for the client and our whole client population, as well.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
