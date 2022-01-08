White Flag, according to local shelter directors, is a vital service during extreme cold weather, having assisted at least 14 people, if not more, with access to warm shelter and meals the past two nights.
Friday night will have marked the third night of White Flag, which is expected to run through Monday night.
White Flag is declared when either the air temperature or the wind chill drops to 15 degrees or lower, according to the National Weather Service in Paducah, offering shelter at a specified location when local shelters are at capacity.
While shelters were not at capacity prior to the White Flag, they soon reached capacity within the first two nights of severely cold weather.
For the first night of White Flag operation on Wednesday, Harry Pedigo, executive director for St. Benedict’s Shelter, said the shelter had 10 open beds, filling at least four of them with individuals who needed to get out of the cold.
On Thursday, he said the shelter served at least eight individuals and Friday, he said the shelter finally reached capacity, having to send those in need of shelter to Owensboro Christian Church.
“We’ve seen quite a few. We had a bunch come in for the warming shelter over the last couple of days and for the most part, we’ve been able to accommodate those individuals,” he said.
He said the shelter’s focus in housing individuals for White Flag events is, not only to provide them housing for a few evenings, but get each individual a case manager and help them eventually find a more permanent or long-term solution, whether that is a long-term stay in the shelter or finding housing of their own.
The Daniel Pitino Shelter was already fairly close to capacity prior to the White Flag event, according to programs director Cheryl Moore.
“We had about three to four single female rooms where we had space and one or two family rooms, but in the past three to four days, we have filled those up easily,” she said.
Moore said the shelter sent four people to the church for the White Flag the first night and seven the second night and expected to send more Friday night.
“The people have a safe, warm place to be and are not out in these elements and these temperatures. White Flag, the Emergency Management System, they do a wonderful job and provide a wonderful service to the community,” she said.
The Pitino shelter also provides breakfast, lunch and dinner to those utilizing White Flag services during cold weather events, while St. Benedict’s offers transportation on weekends.
On weekdays, the Owensboro Transit Systems offers free transportation to Owensboro Christian Church.
“It’s a great, collaborative effort among the homeless council and the local shelters as well as the local government to make sure that nobody’s forgotten about and everyone has a place to go, if need be,” Pedigo said. “We’ve all worked together for the last few years with this and the White Flag location has changed due to spacing and COVID, but it’s still effective; it still works good and people are getting the help they need.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
