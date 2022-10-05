Attorneys for Cylar Shemwell, one of the Owensboro men charged in the fatal shooting of three men on Audubon Avenue, said Tuesday their defense will include psychological assessment of Shemwell’s actions the day of the incident.

In particular, the defense will look at what impact previous traumas might have had on Shemwell, and how that caused him to react during the shooting.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.