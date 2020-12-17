Shepherd's Hand gifts car to family in need

Shepherd’s Hand Ministry, a charity organization with Good Shepherd’s Church in Owensboro, gifted a car to a family in need on Wednesday.
Shepherd’s Hand was founded in 2014 by director Gwen Bennett as a clothing ministry to those in need. Since it began, the ministry has branched out to also provide furniture, food and toys for children.
On Wednesday, the ministry donated a car to Brenda and Jeff Blackstone, whose daughter, Kimberly Blackstone, died in Florida on Friday.
Jeff and Brenda Blackstone said they brought their three great-grandchildren back to Owensboro with them while the kids’ mother, Regina Overs, who is the daughter of Kimberly Blackstone, stayed with her mother in Florida until she passed.
Jeff Blackstone said the three young children were not able to bring much with them on the journey and were in need of clothes. A local church member at Christ Community Church put them in touch with Shepherd’s Hand, he said.
“God has his footprint all over this. So many people have been helping us,” Jeff Blackstone said. “It’s a whirlwind, but all of this is so blessed, it’s just amazing.”
When they arrived at Shepherd’s Hand on Wednesday to pick up clothes and food, Jeff Blackstone said Bennett asked if they were in need of a car. Blackstone said while they were in Florida, Regina Overs’ car broke down, leaving her in need of one.
“We prayed for that because while we were down there … we got 10 miles down the road on the interstate and the engine blew up,” Brenda Blackstone said.
The car was recently donated to Shepherd’s Hand by Owensboro resident Luke Royal, according to Bennett.
Bennett said she had three other people lined up to be gifted the car, but two of them had cars donated to them already and the third was able to have her car repaired. Then yesterday, Bennett said, the Blackstones showed up in need.
“Giving the car away was just a blessing for all of us,” she said.
Brenda Blackstone said Overs will travel to Owensboro on Christmas Eve and they plan to surprise her with the car then.
“We are overwhelmed with the blessings we’ve received from the community, from this church and Christ Community Church,” she said.
Brenda and Jeff Blackstone also wished to extend thanks to Dr. Thomas Logan and Dr. William Casey Callis who helped to provide health assistance during the family’s time of need.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
