Daviess County Sheriff-elect Brad Youngman said he has submitted his first budget to Fiscal Court, and plans for the coming year include focusing on department operations.

Youngman, currently the lead officer for the Daviess County Public Schools Police Department, takes office as sheriff Jan. 1. He said Friday the sheriff’s office is in strong shape in terms of personnel, due to the efforts of departing Sheriff Barry Smith. Youngman defeated Smith to become sheriff in the May Republican primary.

