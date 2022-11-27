Daviess County Sheriff-elect Brad Youngman said he has submitted his first budget to Fiscal Court, and plans for the coming year include focusing on department operations.
Youngman, currently the lead officer for the Daviess County Public Schools Police Department, takes office as sheriff Jan. 1. He said Friday the sheriff’s office is in strong shape in terms of personnel, due to the efforts of departing Sheriff Barry Smith. Youngman defeated Smith to become sheriff in the May Republican primary.
“Sheriff Smith has done a good job this year of (filling) out the ranks and continuing to hire personnel,” Youngman said. “He is leaving me in great shape as far as personnel and (department) finances are concerned.”
Smith “has a vested interest” in the success of the department, Youngman said. “I’m grateful for that.”
Youngman said previously his budget will keep department operations largely business-as-usual for 2024, but he is still focusing on his priority to create a narcotics investigations unit at the sheriff’s office.
Other focuses will be working with the patrol division, so deputies can improve response times and have time for proactive police work, he said.
Youngman, who was a detective at the Owensboro Police Department and at the sheriff’s office before joining DCPS Police, said he will also work with deputies on advanced evidence collection techniques.
Youngman already has much of his command staff in place. Chief deputy will be Nick Roby, who is currently a captain at the sheriff’s office. Jared Ramsey, a former sheriff’s office detective, will join the department as administrative division commander, and Duane Harper, currently a sheriff’s department lieutenant, will become patrol division commander.
Youngman said he will work with deputies on what they would like in terms of equipment, and he has been in talks with local and federal law enforcement agencies on how they can coordinate. For example, Youngman said he and Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger have spoken about how the two departments can “share our resources and collaborate on different projects.”
“There are a lot of areas where his duties and mine intersect,” Youngman said. “I think we recognize the more opportunities we create for our staff to enjoy their work, the better it is for morale.
“I have met with a lot of our federal law enforcement officers to see where we can increase cooperation. I’m pretty optimistic about those conversations.”
Youngman said he would be able to announce more plans and initiatives after the department’s 2024 budget is approved by Fiscal Court.
“Things are good” at the sheriff’s office, he said. “I want to make them great. I think the role of my position is to always seek improvement, because that’s what people expect.”
Youngman has been working with department officials and has had a committee at work on his transition into the office.
“We are finishing the plans, and are ensuring we will be able to implement them in January,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.