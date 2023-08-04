Daviess County Sheriff Brad Youngman has his sights set on acquiring body cameras and pickup trucks to aid his department with its law enforcement duties.
Currently, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department’s road deputies do not wear body cameras.
Youngman said the cost of body cams and data storage have been the hurdles.
“It’s very taxing on your resources,” he said.
“You have to store the data in the right way; it is evidence, so you can’t just leave it around just anywhere. It has to be accounted for at all times so no one can tamper with it.”
Youngman’s goal is to fit the body cameras into his 2024-2025 fiscal year budget.
According to Youngman, today’s jurors often require video proof to back the deputies’ testimonies during trial.
“We refer to that as societal expectation,” he said. “If you can stand in front of a jury and show them something on video, all the hard work is done for you. Defense attorneys are going to try everything they can (to defend clients), and that’s their job. It’s a lot better to be on the stand, tell the jury what happened and then show the video, versus just telling them what happened. It’s just a very reliable source of evidence.”
Although the sheriff’s department employs about 70 deputies, Youngman is looking mainly to equip 30 deputies — those who work on the law enforcement side.
Youngman said court security deputies won’t have cameras because of the existing courtroom cameras.
Although he doesn’t have a cost estimate yet, Youngman’s plan is to meet with vendors later this year as he prepares for the next budget cycle.
The Owensboro Police Department has equipped 111 of its officers with body cameras.
According to Dylan Evans, OPD’s public information officer, it costs $1,482 for each body camera setup, with some one-time fees attached.
There is also an ongoing annual data storage cost of $65,000, which is based on the number of OPD body cams.
Despite the expense, Youngman said body cameras are a priority for him.
“The (Daviess) Fiscal Court knows this is something I’m interested in,” he said.
Along with the body cameras, DCSD is looking to add at least six pickup trucks to its fleet, which will be assigned to each member of the command staff.
At around $50,000 each, DCSD has placed an order for its first two, four-wheel drive Chevy Silverados, with the Z71 package to enhance off-road capabilities.
Youngman said pickup trucks have become more common with law enforcement agencies because traditional cruisers are limited in where they can go and what they can carry.
“The reason behind the pickup truck is just to further diversify our capabilities,” he said. “Being a rural agency, there are so many times that we need a pickup truck.”
