Four new sheriff’s deputies are now beginning field training with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
They graduated from the state law enforcement academy on Friday.
Sheriff Barry Smith said an additional deputy is currently at the academy, and several more are slated to go at the beginning of next year. By then, the deputies currently in field training will be ready to patrol on their own, Smith said.
“One will be ready to patrol by the beginning of December, and the four that just graduated will be ready by the first of the year,” Smith said. “That’s a good thing, not only for the staff but for the new administration coming in.”
Smith was defeated in the Republican primary by Brad Youngman, and Youngman becomes sheriff on Jan. 1.
Smith said his office has worked to hire new deputies and get the department more fully staffed.
Law enforcement agencies across Kentucky and elsewhere have struggled to attract candidates, and have competition for candidates from the private sector. Law enforcement officers with experience are also attractive to businesses, which can make retention challenging, officials have said previously.
Smith said the sheriff’s office doesn’t receive the number of applications it once received, but that officials are pleased with the quality of the candidates applying to be deputies.
“I think the applications we are getting are still limited, but we have stabilized and are attracting good candidates,” he said.
Getting candidates into the state law enforcement academy takes time because of the demand for seats from agencies. A cadet goes through 20 weeks of training at the academy and then receives field training before being able to patrol on his or her own.
Smith said the department has the new deputies riding with field training officers and other deputies with patrol experience.
“We should be in pretty good shape to start the year,” Smith said.
If there are any more retirements between now and the end of the year, those positions will be held vacant so Youngman can be involved with the hiring process when he becomes sheriff, Smith said.
“If we lost someone between now and the end of the year, we couldn’t replace them,” Smith said.
But of the deputies waiting to go to the academy, Smith said, “We felt it was best to get these three hired, for the overall betterment of the department.”
