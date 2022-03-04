The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department will host a community event Saturday to give people an opportunity to chat with deputies and ask questions.
The event will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at Bittel Hall on the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds, 6191 Kentucky 54 in Philpot.
Sheriff Barry Smith said the event will be informal. Equipment such as patrol vehicles will be on display.
“You can call it a community outreach, but it’s also a way to get to know your sheriff’s office as well,” Smith said. People can “ask any questions about the sheriff’s office” and learn about the office’s responsibilities.
“We hope to have several staff on hand, just as a meet-and-greet.”
The event is a way for deputies to start interacting with the public in an informal way again, Smith said. There won’t be a presentation. People can arrive any time during the event.
“With COVID, we haven’t had as many events we have been able to participate in,” Smith said. “We just thought we would do something of our own.”
If anyone is interested in learning how to apply to be a deputy, “we won’t shy away from handing out applications, if someone asks,” he said.
The office is looking at holding future events in other parts of the county, Smith said.
The event is a way to create closer ties to the community, he said.
“We depend on the community quite a bit” for information about cases, Smith said. “Any kind of good rapport we can have with the community will hopefully pay dividends in the future.”
