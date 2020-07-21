The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Monday morning accident on U.S. 60.
The one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:05 a.m. Major Barry Smith, the department’s chef deputy, said the initial report was of a single vehicle in the median that had struck a guardrail on U.S. 60 near the Old Hartford Road overpass.
Responders provided CPR to the driver at the scene. The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where he was declared deceased.
Sheriff’s department reports say the driver is believed to have had a medical emergency that caused the traffic accident.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.