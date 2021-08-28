The Daviess County Sheriff's Department is investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that sent two juveniles to the hospital with apparent nonlife-threatening injuries.
The incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. Friday.
Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the sheriff's department, said one of the juveniles told 911 dispatch he was outside on Balmoral Court when someone in a vehicle pulled up, shot him in the finger and stole his cell phone.
Smith said a second juvenile was also shot in the hand and leg, and both of the juveniles were being treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Smith said detectives were trying to piece together the chain of events Friday afternoon.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Jared Spurrier at 270-685-8444.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.