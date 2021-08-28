The Daviess County Sheriff's Department is investigating a Friday night shooting that occurred at Apollo High School after a football game.
DCSD reports say an altercation was reported in the football field parking lot at 9:43 p.m. after the game had ended. An adult was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries. His name and condition had not been released as of Saturday morning.
A juvenile who was involved in the altercation was arrested on charges unrelated to the incident. An adult was also questioned, but released.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call DCSD Detective Jared Spurrier, at 270-685-8444. Anonymous tips can also be given to Owensboro Crime Stoppers, at 270-687-8484.
