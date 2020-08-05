Sheriff's department investigating string of vehicle break-ins

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a string of vehicle break-ins that occurred in county neighborhoods near the Owensboro city limits.
The break-ins were reported Monday and Tuesday. On Monday, eight vehicle break-ins were reported on East Ninth Street and Glenn Court.
Three additional car break-ins on East Ninth Street and East Glenn Court were reported Tuesday.
Maj. Barry Smith, chief deputy for the sheriff’s department, said the thefts were from vehicles that had been left unlocked overnight.
The break-ins “are thefts of opportunity, where (the victims) left stuff in the cars and the vehicles were left unlocked,” Smith said Tuesday.
Small amounts of cash were reported stolen along with small items like a wallet, according to sheriff’s department reports.
“Thankfully, they didn’t run up on somebody who had left a bunch of stuff in (their vehicle) that was unlocked,” Smith said. “But, they will.”
Surveillance camera footage at one of the homes shows a white male with shoulder-length brown hair attempting to open a vehicle.
Anyone with information about the break-ins should call the sheriff’s office at 270-685-8444. Anonymous tips can also be made to Owensboro Crime Stoppers, at 270-687-8484.
Vehicle break-ins involving unlocked cars are not uncommon. Officials from various law enforcement agencies have said thieves will walk neighborhoods, trying each vehicle door handle.
People should not leave valuables in vehicles or should secure them out of sight in trunks or glove compartments. Vehicles should regularly be locked.
“The important thing is to lock your vehicle every night,” Smith said. “If your habit is to lock your door, you’re ahead of the game.”
