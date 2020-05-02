The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Thursday burglary where more than $80,000 was reported stolen from a safe.
Sheriff’s department reports say deputies were called to a home in the 4300 block of Kentucky 142 on Thursday evening. Reports say the victim told deputies that two men came to the home claiming to be employees of a roofing company and said they were there to inspect the roof, which had been installed within the past few years.
Reports say one of the men spoke with the victim for about 30 minutes and then left. Later that day, the victim noticed a safe in the bedroom had been pried open and more than $80,000 in cash in two envelopes had been taken, along with jewelry. The safe was behind boxes in the bedroom and was not readily visible, the victim told deputies.
The victim could not give a description of the men, other than one had rotten teeth and was wearing a ball cap. The men were driving a dark colored truck, reports say.
The theft is under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 270-685-8444, or Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484. Tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
