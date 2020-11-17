Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department won’t begin working on the budget for 2021 until next month after tax collection season ends. But Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain and Chief Deputy Maj. Barry Smith said Monday they don’t anticipate asking for any major items in the next budget.
The department won’t request additional personnel in the coming budget because the agency received a federal grant earlier this year to hire two additional deputies, and those new deputies are awaiting their turn to attend the state police academy.
As part of the Community Oriented Policing Services grant, Daviess Fiscal Court had to allocate funds to cover the local match and equipment for the deputies.
“Our priority is personnel. That has always been our biggest challenge,” Cain said Monday. “... The Fiscal Court has worked with us and we are very appreciative.
“I don’t anticipate asking for anything else,” from Fiscal Court, Cain said.
In addition to hiring two new officers with the COPS grant, the department has filled vacancies from retirements, although one of those officers is scheduled to go to the state police academy in December.
“We’ve got pretty much everything filled up as far as personnel,” Smith said.
Because the police academy had to close earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the academy is behind schedule on classes, so the new deputies won’t be back in Daviess County to work with department field training officers until later next year.
“We’re hoping that goes as planned,” Smith said of the academy schedule. “Most agencies are behind (sending officers to the academy) because of COVID.”
Smith said the sheriff’s office received additional funding from Fiscal Court last year to provide raises to part-time court security officers at the Morton J. Holbrook Judicial Center. With the raises, which went into effect this year, unarmed court security officers had their starting pay increase to $12, and pay for armed officers increased to $16 an hour.
“We were pretty fortunate with the COPS grant,” Smith said. “We also received funding for part-time pay increases. We were pretty fortunate last year with that.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
