The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office will be setting up checkpoints to reward drivers who wear a seat belt.
The department will give away T-shirts to drivers wearing their seat belts.
The T-shirts will read, “I was caught wearing my seat belt.”
According to Sheriff Barry Smith, the idea came up in a supervisors meeting on how to bring awareness to the importance of wearing a seat belt.
“In our line of work, we try to keep people safe,” Smith said.
According to the sheriff’s office, Kentucky’s seat-belt usage rate is below the national average. Kentucky had 780 car crash fatalities in 2020, and 56.9% of them were not wearing their seat belt.
“We wonder how many of those individuals would still be with us if they were wearing their seat belt,” Smith said.
Smith said they are still working out the logistics on when and where they will be performing the checkpoints.
In a Facebook posting, the sheriff’s office says the purpose of the checkpoints is not to issue citations, but to reward drivers who wear their seat belt.
Smith said the department will not be doing any traffic stops as part of this campaign.
He said they have a limited amount of shirts and will continue the checkpoints until they exhaust their supply.
“Hopefully, the end result is a few more people wearing their seat belts,” Smith said.
