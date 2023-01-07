The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department is planning to make changes to the uniforms deputies wear on a daily basis.
Sheriff Brad Youngman said he presented the idea to deputies at a staff meeting this week, and received a positive response.
“You could tell it was on everybody’s mind,” Youngman said. “When I mentioned that, there was a positive change in mood.”
Youngman said deputies were contributing ideas this week.
Youngman said the current uniform looks good, but contains patent leather, metal buttons and pinned on items. The uniforms can be difficult to clean if they get dirty in the line of duty, Youngman said.
“It looks good, but it’s not functional,” Youngman said of the old uniforms.
Youngman said some ideas under consideration include replacing the uniform slacks deputies wear each day, and the patent leather shoes and gun belts. The leather items are easily damaged and expensive to replace, Youngman said. The campaign hats deputies wear are $200 each.
“Instead of slacks, we could use something like cargo pants,” Youngman said.
The sheriff’s budget for 2023 includes additional funds for uniforms. Youngman said he requested about $100,000 for uniforms, which includes replacing equipment such as ballistic vests.
“I told the Fiscal Court, ‘it is going to cost a little bit more money, but the hope is, by going with something more modern’ ” uniforms will be cheaper to replace in the future, Youngman said.
More utilitarian uniforms “would stand wear and tear better, and would be less money to replace,” he said.
Department officials have met with uniform vendors to discuss options.
Youngman said officials would take deputies’ suggestions and come up with a new uniform sometime this year.
Deputies would have one traditional uniform, to wear on formal occasions, Youngman said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
