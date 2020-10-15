The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department has received a state grant to enhance investigations that involve electronic devices like cellphones and computers.
The sheriff’s office announced Wednesday it has received a $51,300 grant from the state Department of Homeland Security. The sheriff’s department applied for the competitive grant in March.
“We put in for a very similar grant last year, and we were unsuccessful,” said Maj. Barry Smith, chief deputy for the sheriff’s office. “So we were very pleased to receive the grant this year.”
The grant will be used to purchase equipment and software that can extract images, emails, texts and GPS location data from cellphones and computers. The department has a special deputy, Cheryl Purdy, who specializes in examining phones and computers, and retrieving data for investigations.
Purdy, who is retired from Daviess County Public Schools, is a computer analyst who volunteers her time at the sheriff’s office. Purdy prepared the grant application for the department.
In cases where a person may have deleted photos or messages, the new software “will help us extract those files,” Smith said. “Some of the programs we are already using, but this will enable us to upgrade the software” and extend maintenance agreements, he said.
“It will help with any and all investigations where we can garner evidence off electronic devices,” Smith said.
The grant will benefit more than just the sheriff’s department, Smith said, adding that Purdy has gathered electronic evidence and testified in trials for other agencies.
In January, for example, Purdy’s work locating and reconstructing deleted files on a cellphone led to a man pleading guilty to child pornography charges and being sentenced to 30 years in prison in U.S. District Court.
In that investigation, Purdy assisted the FBI.
“It helps more than us because sometimes these investigations have several agencies involved,” Smith said.
