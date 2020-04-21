The head of investigations for the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department said Monday that evidence recovered from the scene of Friday’s fatal pedestrian collision on Kentucky 56 helped investigators quickly determine the model and color of vehicle they were seeking.
After those details were released, a person of interest contacted the sheriff’s office and came in for questioning.
The Thursday night accident killed Kristine Rhineburger, 38, of Owensboro. The collision occurred sometime between 8:45 p.m. and 8:57 p.m. in the 4900 block of Kentucky 56 near Southern Star and Bellevue Baptist Church.
The time is unclear because at 8:45 p.m., a motorist reported seeing a woman walking in the roadway on Kentucky 56, and a second motorist reported seeing a woman, later identified as Rhineburger, laying in a ditch near the church at 8:57 p.m.
Major Bill Thompson, head of investigations for the sheriff’s office, said Monday Deputy Chris Hayes went to the accident scene early Friday morning and began a search, where he found car parts that contained serial numbers.
“Chris Hayes went back out there when the sunlight came out and found the crucial pieces of evidence to determine the make and model of the vehicle,” Thompson said.
The parts, and a paint chip from the scene, were taken to a local body shop. Thompson said the part serial numbers were checked to determine the vehicle.
“A local body shop assisted us with a general idea of the year” of the vehicle, which was determined to be a Ford Ranger, with parts that were in use between 2003 and 2011, Thompson said.
The paint chip further narrowed down the search, to a Ford Ranger made between 2004 and 2006, Thompson said.
Investigators began using a dispatch program searching for vehicles in the county that fit the year and color of the pickup truck. The model, approximate year and general color of the pickup were also released to the public.
At that point, the person of interest “voluntarily stepped forward,” Thompson said.
The sheriff’s office did receive some leads from the public, but none that led to the identification of the vehicle.
The decision was made to take the case to Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel, who will decide whether to present the case to the next session of the Daviess County grand jury, which is scheduled for June.
“There were some unique and unusual circumstances surrounding the fatality … to the point where we felt we needed to confer with the Commonwealth’s Attorney before charges were filed,” Thompson said.
“One day this week, we’ll sit down (with Kuegel’s office) and present everything we have,” Thompson said.
The investigation is still ongoing.
“We will process the vehicle today” to look for additional physical evidence, Thompson said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
