When the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department began replacing its fleet of patrol cars with Ford Explorers several years ago, the thought was the Explorer would be like the Ford Crown Victoria, which didn’t change much through the years and became law enforcement’s favorite patrol vehicle.
Not changing, for the sheriff’s department, was a good thing.
When an Explorer reached the end of its life, the prisoner cage and computer console could be swapped out of the old vehicle and installed in a new Explorer. It saved money by eliminating the need to shell out for new cages and equipment.
“I guess we got spoiled by the Crown Victoria,” sheriff’s department chief deputy Major Barry Smith said Friday. “From 1992 to 2011, there were not a a lot of changes.”
The Crown Victoria was phased out by Ford, and the sheriff’s department started buying Explorers in 2014. The Explorer stayed mostly the same until last year, when Ford announced it was changing the interior of its Explorer police interceptor.
“In 2020, when Ford redesigned (the Explorer), they took the advantage, where we were able to reuse cages,” Smith said Friday. “With that, we went back to the drawing board, since there was no equipment disadvantage” in purchasing something new, Smith.
The department settled on the Dodge Durango Pursuit, an SUV made with police operations in mind.
The all-wheel drive Durango was purchased through a state contract, where the state sets prices on police vehicles. The department ordered seven of the vehicles this year, at a cost of $31,425 each.
“We try to replace five to seven (vehicles) every year,” Smith said.
Police vehicles need replaced regularly because patrolling causes wear. Smith said patrol deputies drive between 25,000 and 30,000 annually, which doesn’t count the hours patrol vehicles sit, engines running, at scenes. The average life of a patrol vehicle is about 150,000 miles, Smith said.
Smith said the Durango has some extra equipment that made it attractive, and that Dodge had made an important change by installing vinyl seats and floor covers, Smith said. Vinyl is useful because its easy to clean.
The vehicles were ordered in the spring but they have been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. A shortage of microchips has slowed the production of new vehicles, including police interceptors.
“We are dealing with the same issues the consumers are dealing with,” Smith said. “We are hoping to have them in by September, but now, that’s just hoping.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.