A Daviess County Sheriff’s Department deputy was hospitalized after his patrol vehicle was struck by another vehicle late Monday afternoon.
Deputy Josh White suffered broken ribs and a bruised lung in the incident, which occurred at 5:39 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Thurston-Dermont Road.
The incident is being investigated by the Kentucky State Police, but Trooper Corey King, KSP Post 16’s public affairs officer, said Tuesday the collision appears to have been accidental.
“Could (the driver) have done anything differently? Probably not,” King said.
King said White was responding to a scene and using his emergency lights and siren when he came upon a vehicle in front of him. White had just come over a hill, King said.
Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the sheriff’s office, said the other driver slowed and seemed be getting over to the right for White to pass, but when White tried to pass on the left, the driver “started to turn (left) and turned into him,” Smith said.
“According to the deputy, he saw her slow and move over a little bit,” Smith said. “... I would assume she didn’t see him at all.”
White’s vehicle left the road and overturned. The other driver and her passenger weren’t injured, Smith said.
White “is expected to make a full recovery, but it’s going to be a little while,” Smith said people should slow down and move over to the right-hand side of the road as much as possible if law enforcement is attempting to pass. Drivers should also be alert at all times, King said.
“People have so many distractions in their vehicles, they may not hear the siren,” King said.
The incident is still under investigation, King said, but, “it doesn’t seem like there was anything that would have changed the outcome.”
