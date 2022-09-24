OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police officers work the scene of an officer-involved shooting Friday in the 9000 block of US 60 West near Stanley.

A Daviess County sheriff’s deputy shot a man who deputies believe broke into an occupied home Friday morning on U.S. 60 West.

Kentucky State Police reports say Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputy Alex Coomes shot Gregory A. Embry, 39, after Coomes confronted Embry at a home in the 9000 block of U.S. 60 West.

