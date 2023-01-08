The McLean County Sheriff’s Office will have additional personnel for the start of 2023 as it welcomed four new deputies — Keith Morris, Scott Starkey, Michael Tabor and John Thompson — to the force last month.

Morris, 57, worked for about 15 years at the Owensboro Police Department before retirement in 2017. He recently retired from the U.S. Army in July, where he worked in the criminal investigative division as a special agent.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.