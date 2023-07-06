Sheriff's office adds therapy dog

Shortly after Daviess County Sheriff Brad Youngman was elected — but before he took office — he and other officials began discussing the possibility of purchasing a therapy dog for the department.
The idea was brought to the office by Sgt. Tyler Free.
At a seminar, Free and his wife met an officer from another department and the department’s therapy dog. After researching therapy dogs, the department applied for and received a grant from Dogs Helping Heroes, a Jeffersonville, Indiana, nonprofit group the trains rescue dogs to be therapy dogs for veterans, emergency responders and Gold Star military families.
The organization would provide all the training, along with annual vaccinations and supplies. All the sheriff’s office had to do was find the dog.
As it happened, they didn’t have to look far.
“She was actually in our shelter,” Free said. “They saved her from our shelter, took her two hours to be trained and brought her back.”
“She’s back serving Daviess County,” Youngman said.
Free has been working with Claire, a German Shepherd, Belgian Malinois mix for several weeks. Claire has already received 11 weeks of obedience training and will undergo therapy training before being certified as a therapy dog.
Claire and Free will respond to traumatic incidents to help provide comfort to victims. For example, Free said, Claire could be used to calm children who witness a domestic violence incident. Free and Claire will also visit places such as nursing homes and schools. Youngman said Claire could also be made available to help staff at fire departments and the detention center.
Claire will also be a regular at the sheriff’s office, interacting with deputies and providing a moment of tranquility.
“Deputies go through marital and financial problems like anyone else, but they also have the stress of the calls they go on,” Free said. “Having her here in the office gives them a break from their job.
“When I got into law enforcement ... mental health wasn’t talked about at all. As a supervisor, I feel it is my responsibility to the deputies to to break that stigma.”
Claire will finish her training and be certified by the end of the year, but she is already working in the department.
“When I look at a dog, my first instinct is to smile,” Free said. “With kids, the dog can be a distraction” from a scary or traumatic situation. For deputies, “she’s a stress relief, if they want to come pet her and play with her for a few minutes.
“One of the deputies yesterday said, ‘I wasn’t coming into the office, but I’m glad I did, because I feel better now.’ ”
Youngman said, “We were looking at ways to improve the sheriff’s office and looking at ways where we want to grow as an agency. This idea was definitely set apart from some of the others, and Sgt. Free was very passionate about it when he brought it to me.”
Free started his career as a dispatcher and is assistant chief at the Sorgho Fire Department, as well as being a sheriff’s deputy.
“When he was talking to me about the different types of trauma a community experiences, he knew what he was talking about,” Youngman said. “He’s the perfect guy to be her handler.”
