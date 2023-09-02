On Monday, Sgt. Jacob Klotzback moved from his position as patrol deputy and patrol supervisor at the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office to the newly-created position of administrative sergeant.

The position will put Klotzback in the sheriff’s office full-time, where he’ll work with the public when they come in with complaints and issues. Klotzback will also arrange prisoner transports for prisons across the state to and from the Holbrook Judicial Center for court appearances and will be the office’s estate administrator when the sheriff’s office is appointed executor of an estate.

