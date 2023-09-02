On Monday, Sgt. Jacob Klotzback moved from his position as patrol deputy and patrol supervisor at the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office to the newly-created position of administrative sergeant.
The position will put Klotzback in the sheriff’s office full-time, where he’ll work with the public when they come in with complaints and issues. Klotzback will also arrange prisoner transports for prisons across the state to and from the Holbrook Judicial Center for court appearances and will be the office’s estate administrator when the sheriff’s office is appointed executor of an estate.
Klotzback, who has been with the sheriff’s office for six years and was formerly a police officer in Henderson, accepted the position and was immediately sent to Richmond for training at the Academy of Police Supervision, which is part of the state police academy.
“I have always been eager to advance myself, learn better skills and move up,” Klotzback said Friday.
Sheriff Brad Youngman said the position is part of the office’s administrative division, which was created to reduce the administrative workload on patrol supervisors and detective supervisors.
“We took a look (at where) we wanted to restructure some areas,” Youngman said. “Part of that was, a lot of the administrative functions were being handled by patrol supervisors and detectives. I saw the need for an administrative division.”
Klotzback will be on the first floor of the sheriff’s office, where he will take information and complaints from the public. Before the position was completed, a patrol deputy would have to be called in from the road to talk to a walk-in, which delayed the person and took the deputy away from patrol, Youngman said.
Captain Jared Ramsey, head of the administrative division, said Klotzback will also help process background checks, assist with concealed-carry applications and be a full-time security presence in the building.
“Since (Youngman) took over in January, we are looking to make the place more efficient,” Ramsey said.
Klotzback said he will be on the road during major weather events or on calls that require the entire department staff to respond. Klotzback said he likely miss working regular patrol at times, but said, “I think I’m more excited about the change.”
Ramsey said Klotzback “is the kind of guy who is going to be successful in whatever he does and is going to find a way to be successful.”
