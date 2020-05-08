Sheriff's office doing mass vehicle inspections during pandemic

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department has made changes to its non-law-enforcement operations, such as tax collection and vehicle inspections, to reduce the chance of deputies and office staff contracting COVID-19.
While department officials are making plans to reopen their public office at the Daviess County Courthouse, doing business will be different when the public is again allowed inside the department’s tax office.
On Thursday morning, sheriff’s deputies were performing vehicle inspections at the Owensboro Sportscenter. Deputies stopped doing inspections at the sheriff’s office in March when the office was shuttered because of the pandemic.
“For the past couple of weeks, with the office closed, we haven’t done on-station vehicle inspections,” said Major Barry Smith, the office’s chief deputy. “We have been doing a lot more inspections at people’s residences.”
The department has also been sending deputies to car lots to perform inspections, Smith said. To cut down on the time deputies spent driving to do vehicle inspections, the office sent out a mass mailing to new vehicle owners informing them of days when they could have their vehicles inspected at the Sportscenter.
The mass inspection days were held last week, and deputies inspected about 50 vehicles, Smith said.
“We can see the VIN through the windshield and see the mileage,” Smith said. People wait in their vehicles for the inspection. Deputies do have some contact with vehicle owners when the deputy fills out the inspection paperwork.
“They hand us the paperwork,” Smith said
The mass inspection days “help the clerk’s office as well,” Smith said. “... It keeps business going on their end.”
The office plans to keep doing mass inspections for a while after the office reopens at the courthouse.
“We are most definitely looking at the next couple of weeks to get back open,” Smith said. “The collection of taxes for 2019 was extended through the month of May. While we have been accepting mail (payments) and pay by phone, we realize there are people who want to pay in person.”
There is already a glass partition separating the public from office staff, but the partition will be modified to close large holes in the bottom, Smith said. People coming to the office will not be required to wear masks, but office staff will wear masks whenever they have direct contact with the public.
“When staff has to go out, they’ll put a mask on,” Smith said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.