The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an allegation of jury tampering, in connection with a murder trial that ended in a mistrial Tuesday morning.
The trial of Robert K. Garner, 22, started Monday with jury selection, but Judge Jay Wethington ordered the mistrial at the beginning of Tuesday’s proceedings.
Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith said an investigator was called to the court offices and that the department has opened an investigation.
“We are investigating a jury tampering situation,” Smith said Tuesday. “I received a call from Judge Wethington right after he declared a mistrial. Myself and a detective for our office went (to Wethington’s office), heard the complaint and started the investigation.”
Garner was facing charges of murder and driving under the influence in the Sept. 3, 2017, death of Cody Glover, 22. Glover died when Garner’s vehicle left the road and overturned in a lake on U.S. 60 West.
Garner was 18 at the time of the incident.
A deputy with the sheriff’s office said previously that investigators obtained a blood sample through a search warrant and that Garner allegedly had a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit and other drugs in his system.
Smith said the person who allegedly tampered with the jury was “an interested party in the case. It’s not the prosecutor or the defense.”
Wethington said no one from the court or involved in the trial did anything improper.
“I will tell you it was a member of the public, and it was not an officer of the court or anyone affiliated with this case,” Wethington said. “The investigation will (allege) absolutely no wrong on the part of any juror.”
State law defines jury tampering as when, “with intent to influence a juror’s vote, opinion, decision or other action in a case, (a person) communicates or attempts to communicate, directly or indirectly, with a juror other than as a part of the proceedings in the trial of the case.”
Jury tampering is a Class D felony.
The mistrial declaration “was quite disappointing for both sides,” Wethington said. “Both sides spent considerable time and expense” preparing for the trial.
“I determined, after the court’s investigation, it was possible (Garner) could not receive a fair trial, because of the contact.”
Wethington said a hearing has been scheduled for March 1 to set a new trial date.
